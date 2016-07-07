Emma Watson Has Some Very Nice Things To Say About The New Hermione

Emma Watson checked out the new play Harry Potter and The Cursed Child yesterday and no surprise, she loved it. But, more than anything, she loved the new Hermione.
In a Facebook post, Watson said that there are parts of the show, based on the book written by J.K. Rowling, that were "possibly even more beautiful than the films." A pretty big compliment.
After playing Hermione in eight films, Watson said that seeing The Cursed Child, which has been billed as the "eighth story" in the Potter saga, made her feel "more connected to Hermione and the stories than I have since Deathly Hallows came out, which was such a gift."
Watson then praised Noma Dumezweni's performance of the grown-up Hermione, writing, "Meeting Noma and seeing her on stage was like meeting my older self and have her tell me everything was going to be alright, which as you can imagine was immensely comforting (and emotional)!"
Just seeing the photos of the two women who have both played Hermione embracing is enough to bring a Harry Potter fan to tears.
But Watson's rave review of Dumezweni's performance is especially moving after the racist backlash the show received for casting a non-white actress to play the character. Not that it's new coming from Watson, who earlier this year, tweeted her support for Dumezweni, writing she "couldn't wait" to see her onstage.
Apparently, the wait was worth it.
"The cast and crew welcomed me like I was family and Noma was everything I could ever hope she would be," Watson wrote on Facebook. "She's wonderful. The music is beautiful… I could go on…."
Watson chose not to, but it's clear the young Hermione is happy with how she grew up.
