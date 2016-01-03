The original Hermione Granger has got nothing but well wishes for Hermione 2.0.
Emma Watson took a moment this weekend to tweet words of support for actress Noma Dumezweni, who will be playing the Hogwarts alum in a London stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Dumezweni's casting had raised eyebrows, as the English actress happens to be Black. And no, the guy playing Ron Weasley isn't particularly ginger, either. Deal with it, folks.
Here's the message Watson tweeted about the play.
Can't wait to see Noma Dumezweni as Hermione on stage this year. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #harrypotterandthecursedchild #2016— Emma Watson (@EmWatson) January 2, 2016
Dumezweni was understandably humbled by the message and sent her own tweet.
Thank You Miss Watson! Much appreciated. I look forward to experiencing #Hermione too. Blessings Abound to you. N🤗x! https://t.co/9l5ZtNhHKX— MissNoma (@MissDumezweni) January 3, 2016
The play doesn't get underway until July 30, but it's nice to see everyone getting along. That still gives you plenty of time to save up for a trip to London, FYI.
