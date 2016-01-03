Story from Pop Culture

Emma Watson Tweets Support For New Hermione

Erin Donnelly
The original Hermione Granger has got nothing but well wishes for Hermione 2.0.

Emma Watson took a moment this weekend to tweet words of support for actress Noma Dumezweni, who will be playing the Hogwarts alum in a London stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Dumezweni's casting had raised eyebrows, as the English actress happens to be Black. And no, the guy playing Ron Weasley isn't particularly ginger, either. Deal with it, folks.

Here's the message Watson tweeted about the play.

Dumezweni was understandably humbled by the message and sent her own tweet.

The play doesn't get underway until July 30, but it's nice to see everyone getting along. That still gives you plenty of time to save up for a trip to London, FYI.
