The original Hermione Granger has got nothing but well wishes for Hermione 2.0.Emma Watson took a moment this weekend to tweet words of support for actress Noma Dumezweni, who will be playing the Hogwarts alum in a London stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Dumezweni's casting had raised eyebrows , as the English actress happens to be Black. And no, the guy playing Ron Weasley isn't particularly ginger, either. Deal with it, folks.Here's the message Watson tweeted about the play.