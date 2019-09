A Black actress named Noma Dumezweni has been cast as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Parts I & II, the play set to premiere next year in London. And J.K. Rowling "loves" it.When asked on Twitter what she thinks of the casting, the author responded : "Canon: brown eyes, frizzy hair and very clever. White skin was never specified. Rowling loves black Hermione." (Rowling also added a kissy-face emoji.)Harry Potter and the Cursed Child finds the Potter threesome in adulthood. Harry is now an "overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic," and his son, Albus, "must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted." According to the synopsis : "As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places." Jamie Parker is set to play Harry and Paul Thornley will take on the role of Ron. Parker, Thornley, and Dumezweni all have extensive theater credits. Dumezweni won an Olivier Award in 2006 for her work in A Raisin in the Sun.Other former members of the Potter-verse have also expressed their support. Matthew Lewis who plays Neville Longbottom in the movies, responded to a tweet asking his "thoughts" by saying : "And Neville Longbottom was blonde. I really don't care. Good luck to her." Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the films, tweeted: