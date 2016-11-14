8 of 15

Illustrated by Elliot Salazar.

The main concern for the second round, which arrived in testers' mailboxes in August: tackling the compression shortcomings of the first tester pair while also making the fabric feel lighter-weight. And while this round scored high for return, it wasn't pleasant-feeling enough.



”We tried to soften the fabric a bit, because some users complained the first fabric felt sandy," Winthrop said. "Yet we still got dinged on softness, and some users thought the fabric was more rough, actually."



Though design and fit became priorities later on, slight edits were made at this point — to waistband height and crotch construction. Frankly, I personally didn't notice a huge difference. But perhaps that's because I'm very curvy at the hips and always hoist my leggings to high, belly-button-grazing (or obscuring) heights to avoid that dreaded waistband slouch and/or butt exposure. So I'm always adjusting my leggings to hit where I'm most comfortable, not where they're necessarily designed to fit.



Another fabric tweak? Fighting that dreaded between-the-thigh and on-the-butt pilling, as well as the tendency to pick up lint, which were issues with the first prototype. "That just looks like sh*t," Winthrop said. "We worked with our yarn-knitters to improve this, with cycle-testing, where you put a particular garment through five hours of washes."