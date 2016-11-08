The Absolute Best Election Day Outfits We've Seen On Instagram

After what felt like the longest presidential campaign in history, Election Day is finally here. And though today is all about hitting the polls, it also serves as the finale of another spectacle we’ve been tuning into: the never-ending parade of campaign merch. We’ve followed this fashionable trail from the conventions up to the final hours — and, according to social media, everyone got the memo to wear their vote loud and proud.
A head-to-toe power outfit was the ensemble of choice for those feeling like Hillz at the polls. Ivanka Trump, who was presumably voting to “Make America Great Again,” ironically donned suffragette white to cast her ballot. (Clinton wore the hue for two major campaign events, and some HRC fans wore white to the polls today to support her.)
Much of the electorate rocked more traditional campaign paraphernalia — although we did spot some amazing (although most likely unsanctioned) #ImWithHer tees we hadn’t seen until now. And while we can’t blame these in-vogue voters for saving their best shirts for last, we kind of wish we had time to steal their looks. Luckily, there's still time to get some seriously topical outfit inspiration before the polls close. (To make sure your election night goes off without a hitch, though: Check first to see if your state allows campaign swag in the voting booth.)
Check out some of the best Election Day #OOTDs, from celebrities and political relatives to members of the fashion flock and more, ahead.
A head-to-toe power outfit was the ensemble of choice for those feeling like Hillz at the polls. Ivanka Trump, who was presumably voting to “Make America Great Again,” ironically donned suffragette white to cast her ballot. (Clinton wore the hue for two major campaign events, and some HRC fans wore white to the polls today to support her.)
Much of the electorate rocked more traditional campaign paraphernalia — although we did spot some amazing (although most likely unsanctioned) #ImWithHer tees we hadn’t seen until now. And while we can’t blame these in-vogue voters for saving their best shirts for last, we kind of wish we had time to steal their looks. Luckily, there's still time to get some seriously topical outfit inspiration before the polls close. (To make sure your election night goes off without a hitch, though: Check first to see if your state allows campaign swag in the voting booth.)
Check out some of the best Election Day #OOTDs, from celebrities and political relatives to members of the fashion flock and more, ahead.