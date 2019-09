Here's Where You Might Not Want To Wear Hillary Merch To The Polls

By now, you're ready (amped, even) to cast your vote on November 8. You sussed out your polling location, and you've got your election-related merch all picked out. But if you'll be flaunting your Hillary pride for the ballot-casting occasion, where you'll be proudly voting your values , you might need to think about your full outfit a bit more thoroughly. Why? Because laws vary state by state as to whether election paraphernalia is actually allowed at the polls. ( In 1992 , the Supreme Court upheld a ban against electioneering, referring to campaign activity within 100 feet of a polling location; each state decided whether, and how, to enforce the ban.)Wearing campaign-touting threads is technically prohibited in roughly half of the country, in fact. It's apparently not allowed if you'll be exercising your right to vote in the following states: Alaska Texas , and Washington, D.C. In a handful of states, you're in the clear if you want to rock election garb while rocking the vote. These include Alabama North Carolina , and Oregon . However, in many of the places where it's kosher to wear your political-party affiliation on your sleeve, you're technically supposed to leave your polling station ASAP after casting your vote, to avoid electioneering.In Idaho Washington , and Wisconsin , the law is nebulous as to whether your pro-Hillary merch is welcome at your polling station. These states appear to prohibit full-on campaigning (as in, handing out brochures or toting around posters bearing your political leanings), but don't explicitly define whether candidate-specific clothing, pins, patches, et al. are prohibited. As for the remaining 11 states, it's unclear, so you'll probably want to have a scarf or some other sort of layering scheme on deck if you're donning your #ImWithHer clothing.Regardless of what's legally allowed on your home turf when it comes to presidential-election threads, you should absolutely plan to flaunt your HRC pride beyond the polls (in the spirit of, say, RiRi or Katy Perry ). We certainly will be.