ICYMI, you still can't escape athleisure. Gigi Hadid declared leggings-as-pants not only socially acceptable, but legitimately cool, and our interest in the workout staple has shown no signs of waning. Thanks to brands like Outdoor Voices Alala , and Aday , among many others, there are more fashionable activewear options than ever. Sometimes, it can even feel like there are too many leggings on the market to choose from. To make our lives a little easier, the Pinterest Insights team let us in on which pairs are the most loved on the platform — and you can probably guess which brand takes the cake.Lululemon’s “ Wee Are From Space Silver Spoon Wunder Under Crops ,” win both longest name and most-hearted pair of leggings on Pinterest. They have been saved over 213,000 times — so, it'll come to no surprise that this limited-edition pair is now sold out. You can technically still snag some on eBay ( for twice the price , so you have to really want 'em).