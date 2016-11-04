ICYMI, you still can't escape athleisure. Gigi Hadid declared leggings-as-pants not only socially acceptable, but legitimately cool, and our interest in the workout staple has shown no signs of waning. Thanks to brands like Outdoor Voices, Alala, and Aday, among many others, there are more fashionable activewear options than ever. Sometimes, it can even feel like there are too many leggings on the market to choose from. To make our lives a little easier, the Pinterest Insights team let us in on which pairs are the most loved on the platform — and you can probably guess which brand takes the cake.
Lululemon’s “Wee Are From Space Silver Spoon Wunder Under Crops,” win both longest name and most-hearted pair of leggings on Pinterest. They have been saved over 213,000 times — so, it'll come to no surprise that this limited-edition pair is now sold out. You can technically still snag some on eBay (for twice the price, so you have to really want 'em).
If you can’t wait for a restock, or maybe you're still feeling the pain of ClassPass’ price hike, a number of surprisingly affordable leggings also made Pinterest's rankings. Senita Athletics snagged two top spots for its Pocket Capris and Fierce Capris. With built-in iPhone pockets and price tags under $40, we’re not surprised these are a Pinterest favorite.
Another popular pinned style, the Om Shanti Power Pants, boasts such graphic prints, they look like they were inspired by a coloring book (a refreshing alternative to classic black, perhaps). The rainbow-colored pair joins the ranks among chic leather leggings, which really drive the leggings-as-pants point home.
The Daily Chic Zoe Leather Look Leggings look way more expensive than their $38 price tag, and based on the most-pinned posts featuring this style, the pair is used for athleisure more than for actual athletic endeavors.
Rounding out the list are Free People’s Turnout Leggings. Offered in a range of colors spanning from “Rosebud” to “Sapphire,” these lace-up leggings kind of look fit for an acrobat, but don’t be surprised if you see them incorporated into everyday looks.
Hey, maybe you’re still not totally sold on leggings as bottoms. But the good news is that comfort is continuing to be in style — and we are very cool with that.
