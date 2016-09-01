We're Buying All The Leggings From This New Minimalist Line

Athleisure has gone Parisian chic. As of yesterday, the A.P.C.O.V. capsule collection — the collaboration between super-French brand A.P.C. and cool-girl athletic label Outdoor Voices — is available online and in both A.P.C. and Outdoor Voices stores in the U.S. and worldwide, meaning it's never been easier to nail that off-duty, minimalist look.



"I’d say our aesthetics are similar: sensible, but fun. I like to call it inventive minimalism," Outdoor Voices founder and CEO Tyler Haney tells Refinery29 of the partnership. "We both have a similar point of view in terms of making well fitting, long lasting pieces that look good together and can be worn every day." Of course, we have our eye on the leggings we're planning to live in on the weekends, but the collection also includes a variety of sweatshirts and hoodies, a pair of shorts, a bodysuit, and a scoop-back sports bra in a go-to muted palette of gray, navy, and black.



This offering isn't just for brunching and errand-running, though; everything Outdoor Voices makes is designed to sweat in, and it's brought that same technicality to the A.P.C.O.V. collection. Priced between $80 and $260 (with accessories at around $60), which rivals your usual Lululemon splurge, these simplistic pieces come with the added bonus of representing two cool-crowd-approved brands. Click on to stock up on this selection of sleek activewear for yourself. With cult followings behind both brands, this probably won't last long.



