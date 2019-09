What The Hell Is Going On With ClassPass?

Clark shared the email exchange with us. You can read it in full below.Dear Classpass team,I’ve been a loyal Classpass member for more than a year and have encouraged a lot of friends and coworkers to sign up and spread the word about Classpass.However, I was very disappointed to receive the email that you are raising prices in two months for all current members without an option for users to remain at the $99/month price point. Many of us would be glad to upgrade to $125/month for better services (like more classes per studio per month, or better access to the tougher-to-get-into classes), but some of us would sacrifice service to stay below the $100/month mark. As a longtime and loyal user, it’s disappointing to not have the choice.With the price hike, I will have to reevaluate whether I stay with Classpass. With luxury gym membership (with unlimited classes) only being a little more expensive — it’s less of a no-brainer now. I may stay with Classpass, but I can't say I’ll continue to recommend it to my other exercise-loving friends and colleagues.The company's response:Thanks for getting in touch! I understand if this is not the best news you received, but hopefully this will brighten things up for you: You still have access to ClassPass for two more monthly cycles at your current rate. We know you're going to love the improvements we have coming your way, so we hope you stick it out with us and continue to enjoy the absolute best fitness experience in your area!Best,AllisonClark didn’t see that as much of a bright spot. But ClassPass persevered, maintaining its place in the boutique world, where it purportedly sought to be a companion to the studios, helping to fill the unbooked bikes or mats in a class. Studio owners, in turn, looked to ClassPass as a marketing tool. One studio owner told me, under the condition of anonymity, that ClassPass gave niche studios a way to reach a greater audience.However, yesterday morning, all hell seemed to break loose in the parts of the internet populated by young, urban females with a moderate-but-not-excessive amount of cash to burn. ClassPass sent out an email to its customers announcing a pretty massive price hike for NYC customers: $190 for unlimited classes each month and $200 for any new customers. Doesn’t sound nearly as affordable as 99 bucks, right?That said, not everyone has to pay two hundo: ClassPass is offering a Core plan — 10 classes for $125, as well as a Base plan, which is five classes per month for $75. "We have to evolve our business model and adjust prices in order to create long-term sustainability with both our members and the market,” CEO Payal Kadakia said in a statement. “We've also realized that a one-size-fits-all membership is not diverse enough to serve all of our members’ unique needs, which is why we have decided to roll out new plans." (The company kindly offered Refinery29 readers a 50% discount for their first month on the Base plan, which you can learn more about here. With this being the second rate hike in two years, the initial monthly fee has now almost doubled for many existing members. Once was annoying but understandable, as Clark noted, but this time, well, seemingly everyone on ClassPass freaked the fuck out. When I asked friends on Facebook for their experiences, my inbox got flooded (like Rachel Roy’s Instagram page did this weekend — and no, I am also not "Becky with the good hair"). “I AM SO MAD,” one friend wrote almost immediately upon my posting, followed by an email with the subject line, “CLASSPASS WTF??”Because for pretty much any young city dweller (anecdotally, you could say ClassPass attracts largely the twenty- and thirtysomething crowds), money is hard to come by, and the rent is just too damn high. Take Morgan, 23, who is fresh out of college and new to New York. “I've only just recently been getting my groove in terms of finding studios I love and making it a part of my routine,” Morgan says via email. “I just started a new job in December, so the price point for ClassPass was perfect for me as a recent graduate. I also really loved the social aspect of it all because I would sign up with my friends and try new classes and studios.”So when Morgan got yesterday’s email about the new pricing plan, she was less than pleased. “I’m going to stay with it through May [when the rate increases for existing members], see what my friends are doing, and then weigh my options (read: bank account).” She also noted that because she’s a regular exerciser, the 10 classes per month wouldn’t cut it. And she’s right: 10 hours of exercise per month is in no way enough of what your body needs to stay healthy. ( Current guidelines recommend 30 minutes a day, five times a week.)On Twitter yesterday, legions of once-loyal users were calling out ClassPass for its new pricing system, declaring unofficial war and a trending hashtag for the duration of the day. As you can imagine, users were not pleased, especially in the ‘sphere.