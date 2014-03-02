We get it: Your cat totally disfigured your favorite sports bra. You're still not caught up on House of Cards. And, the weather outside is just plain gross. There can never be too many excuses to avoid the gym when the weekend rolls around. Luckily, for those of us who need that extra push from couch to treadmill, the activewear line ALALA is here to make things a bit easier.
The brand is named after Alala, the Greek goddess of war cry. After a peek at the striking and confident designs, it's safe to say that the line did her justice. Created with high-endurance fabrics and innovative fit techniques, these pieces are meant to feel like second skin while you sweat like a champion. Or, goddess, in this case. Looking at the colorful neoprene tops, edgy mesh tees, and athletic leggings is giving us a major impulse to finally honor that gym membership we had ages ago or sign up for a half marathon ASAP.
With spring just around the corner (and it can't come soon enough), join us in poring over the lookbook, or head over to ALALA to shop the collection and get yourself motivated for a butt-kicking workout.