These New Leggings Are Sure To Sell Out

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Remember those leggings that sold out overnight, twice? Well, the brand behind them, ADAY, just took 'em to the next level, and if its past sales are any indication, this new pair is sure to sell out just as quick.
Meet the "Throw It Higher" leggings — similar to the brand's "Throw & Roll," but with a higher waistband for added coverage and a few cool new features: They're made in the factory that produces Michael Phelps's swimsuit and feature the same bonding technology. They're also quick-drying, moisture-wicking, and offer UV protection. It's cool if we wear these and only these for the rest of our lives, right?
Click on to shop the pair while you still can, along with some similar alternatives in case they sell out before the Olympics even end (because, really, we wouldn't be surprised).
Remember those leggings that sold out overnight, twice? Well, the brand behind them, ADAY, just took 'em to the next level, and if its past sales are any indication, this new pair is sure to sell out just as quick.
Meet the "Throw It Higher" leggings — similar to the brand's "Throw & Roll," but with a higher waistband for added coverage and a few cool new features: They're made in the factory that produces Michael Phelps's swimsuit and feature the same bonding technology. They're also quick-drying, moisture-wicking, and offer UV protection. It's cool if we wear these and only these for the rest of our lives, right?
Click on to shop the pair while you still can, along with some similar alternatives in case they sell out before the Olympics even end (because, really, we wouldn't be surprised).