Velvet For Spring? Yup, It's Happening

For as long as we can remember, velvet's held strong to its holiday-season connotations. But we've always been firm believers in the luxe texture's potential beyond December 31 — and it seems like the fashion industry is finally catching on. This year, we've seen shoes for all temperatures in the fancy fabric (from Teva-like sandals to pointed-toe slingbacks in spring pastels); we've seen celebrities like Kendall Jenner embrace the style (in the dead of July, no less); and we've seen spring 2017 runways be proponents of the crushed-up textile in warmer weather.
Victoria Beckham, Eckhaus Latta, and Sies Marjan, though different in aesthetic, all showed summer-y versions of velvet: The former's dresses, bra tops, and blazers were laid-back and loose in silhouette and came in bold turquoises, navys, and lavenders; the middle sent two navy looks that appeared to be denim, but were actually slightly fuzzy; and the latter stuck to its signature vibrant color palette of orange, highlighter yellow, and ice blue, with some velvet florals sprinkled in, too.
Seeing the texture in different cuts (not the structured blazers or Mary-Janes you typically consider) is one thing; but seeing it in such bold shades, and not the usual black, eggplant, or cranberry, wasn't just refreshing — it was smart. There are some weather considerations to keep in mind if you're going to don velvet in warmer months, though. Our only concern: Is this velvet thinner than usual? If so, let's just say an array of the pieces ahead will be on our spring shopping wish list. If not, well, wear it anyway and pray for strong air conditioning.
Victoria Beckham, Eckhaus Latta, and Sies Marjan, though different in aesthetic, all showed summer-y versions of velvet: The former's dresses, bra tops, and blazers were laid-back and loose in silhouette and came in bold turquoises, navys, and lavenders; the middle sent two navy looks that appeared to be denim, but were actually slightly fuzzy; and the latter stuck to its signature vibrant color palette of orange, highlighter yellow, and ice blue, with some velvet florals sprinkled in, too.
Seeing the texture in different cuts (not the structured blazers or Mary-Janes you typically consider) is one thing; but seeing it in such bold shades, and not the usual black, eggplant, or cranberry, wasn't just refreshing — it was smart. There are some weather considerations to keep in mind if you're going to don velvet in warmer months, though. Our only concern: Is this velvet thinner than usual? If so, let's just say an array of the pieces ahead will be on our spring shopping wish list. If not, well, wear it anyway and pray for strong air conditioning.