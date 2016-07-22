You Have To See This Photo Kendall Jenner Took Of Kaia Gerber

Update: Ahead of the new issue's release on Monday, July 25, LOVE magazine has (finally!) shared some details about the Kendall x Kaia collaboration, a 10-page spread known officially as "American Beauties." After taking notice of some of Jenner's more artful Instagram posts, the glossy's editor-in-chief, Katie Grand, asked if she'd like to try her hand at a fashion editorial. According to Grand, Jenner "jumped at the chance," and enlisted Gerber as her model.
"I picked Kaia because I think she’s amazing and beautiful," Jenner said in a statement. "I’ve gotten to know her a bit, and she really is such a great young girl with such a good head on her shoulders. You could say I’m a fan of hers, and I would love to see her succeed. This for me was so cool, because it really does come full circle: Her mom was my idol; I’m shooting my idol’s daughter. I think she has a very bright future. And for me to be able to say in the future, 'I shot the young Kaia Gerber' will be so cool!"
Gerber added some words as well, noting that "working with Kendall was effortless. It just felt like two friends hanging out, snapping a few photos at candid moments. Kendall told me that my mom is one of the people she looks up to most, and it’s cool to see it come full circle because Kendall is a role model for me."
The best part of the shoot, though? The fact that Cindy Crawford herself took on the role of hair and makeup artist. Talk about #goals.
When you're Kendall Jenner, the sky really is the limit: You can model (and I mean really model), you can design clothes (and lots of 'em), and you can explore a wide range of hobbies that could each eventually turn into a lucrative career. Case in point: Jenner's latest endeavor, photography. For the latest issue of Love magazine (which has championed Jenner, as well as many other celebrity-spawn models, since the beginning), the 20-year-old switched things up, hopping behind the camera instead of in front of it.
Kaia Gerber photographed by me for LOVE magazine 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/yn2WxUiy1t— Kendall (@KendallJenner) July 19, 2016
In a sneak peek posted to Twitter and Instagram, Jenner photographed Cindy Crawford's 14-year-old daughter (a model to watch) Kaia Gerber, making the ultimate Insta-girl, It girl, all-around cool-girl editorial if we've ever seen one (and we're saying that having only gotten a look at one image from the shoot). But still, given how epic the issue's covers starring Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie are, we're guessing the full thing is magic.
Sure, this may seem very Brooklyn Beckham of Jenner to take up photography as a new medium for publicity, but it's not the first time she's expressed an interest in the craft. In fact, she's shared tons of black-and-white images of her friends, her sis, and her niece. And, we're not gonna lie, they're actually pretty good.
Though Love was unable to share any further information or photographs from the shoot, when the glossy hits newsstands this week, we're betting there's going to be a whole lot more to talk about. Stay tuned.
