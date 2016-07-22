You Have To See This Photo Kendall Jenner Took Of Kaia Gerber

"I picked Kaia because I think she’s amazing and beautiful," Jenner said in a statement. "I’ve gotten to know her a bit, and she really is such a great young girl with such a good head on her shoulders. You could say I’m a fan of hers, and I would love to see her succeed. This for me was so cool, because it really does come full circle: Her mom was my idol; I’m shooting my idol’s daughter. I think she has a very bright future. And for me to be able to say in the future, 'I shot the young Kaia Gerber' will be so cool!"



Gerber added some words as well, noting that "working with Kendall was effortless. It just felt like two friends hanging out, snapping a few photos at candid moments. Kendall told me that my mom is one of the people she looks up to most, and it’s cool to see it come full circle because Kendall is a role model for me."