Your First Look At Kendall + Kylie’s Debut Collection

Kendall and Kylie Jenner teased their forthcoming contemporary collection, entitled Kendall + Kylie, on Instagram two weeks ago, and an invite for a pre-NYFW event arrived in editors' inboxes the next day. The anticipation (and speculation) has been mounting since then. How different — and expensive — would this line be, compared to the sisters’ PacSun collab or their Topshop collection? Most importantly, would we actually want to wear it?
We certainly had some doubts, but even total skeptics may be pleasantly surprised: The full spring 2016 collection was revealed today, and we’re pretty impressed. Prices for the line’s ready-to-wear items range from $68 to $298, and the most expensive buys are leather items, which go up to $498.
But the shoes just might hog all your attention — there are 16 different styles available in a plethora of hues, amounting to a whopping 54 pairs of Jenner-approved kicks to peruse. Manufactured by Marc Fisher Footwear, they'll run you $100 to $200 a pop.
"This was our opportunity to take on a new challenge with our careers and passions," Kendall Jenner told Refinery29. "This collection is our most mature line yet. It represents our voice in fashion and captures the way we love to dress."
The line will be available at a solid lineup of retailers, ranging from department store heavyweights (Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and Nordstrom) to e-comm favorites (Shopbop and Revolve). Expect a mix of Kendall-esque looks, reflecting her “sleek, feminine style,” and more Kylie-apropos items replete with the younger sister’s “dynamic edge,” per the release. It’s hard not to be at least slightly dubious about just how deeply entrenched the duo was in the design process, but the collection's still sure to fly off shelves.
"I love the black pieces. I love wearing dark colors and you can always use an extra black dress, skirt or top in your closet," Kylie Jenner told us. "With these pieces we focused on the details like the cut-outs and fit. They pair with everything. My favorite shoes are the lace-up open-toed heels." Kendall, on the other hand, said: "I love the pump in blush or white. You can never go wrong with a good heel and it’s so classic. We made a denim jumpsuit that’s the perfect day-out outfit."
You’ll have to wait until February to shop the collection, but in the meantime, check out every single piece, ahead.
We certainly had some doubts, but even total skeptics may be pleasantly surprised: The full spring 2016 collection was revealed today, and we’re pretty impressed. Prices for the line’s ready-to-wear items range from $68 to $298, and the most expensive buys are leather items, which go up to $498.
But the shoes just might hog all your attention — there are 16 different styles available in a plethora of hues, amounting to a whopping 54 pairs of Jenner-approved kicks to peruse. Manufactured by Marc Fisher Footwear, they'll run you $100 to $200 a pop.
"This was our opportunity to take on a new challenge with our careers and passions," Kendall Jenner told Refinery29. "This collection is our most mature line yet. It represents our voice in fashion and captures the way we love to dress."
The line will be available at a solid lineup of retailers, ranging from department store heavyweights (Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and Nordstrom) to e-comm favorites (Shopbop and Revolve). Expect a mix of Kendall-esque looks, reflecting her “sleek, feminine style,” and more Kylie-apropos items replete with the younger sister’s “dynamic edge,” per the release. It’s hard not to be at least slightly dubious about just how deeply entrenched the duo was in the design process, but the collection's still sure to fly off shelves.
"I love the black pieces. I love wearing dark colors and you can always use an extra black dress, skirt or top in your closet," Kylie Jenner told us. "With these pieces we focused on the details like the cut-outs and fit. They pair with everything. My favorite shoes are the lace-up open-toed heels." Kendall, on the other hand, said: "I love the pump in blush or white. You can never go wrong with a good heel and it’s so classic. We made a denim jumpsuit that’s the perfect day-out outfit."
You’ll have to wait until February to shop the collection, but in the meantime, check out every single piece, ahead.