Kendall & Kylie's Topshop Holiday Collection Is HERE

In case you weren't able to snag something the first time around, Kendall and Kylie Jenner's collaboration with Topshop is back — just in time for the holiday season, naturally.
Should you be aiming to look like a Kardashian-Jenner come late December, the sisters' second line for the high-street retailer is filled with party-ready looks: think faux-fur coats (in colorful hues), classic little black dresses (with sexy cutouts, of course), and a bomber jacket that falls completely under Kylie's more sporty aesthetic.
"We're so excited to be designing another line for Topshop. This collection reflects our favorite holiday fashion," the sisters said in a press release. "We made sure to include a unique selection of pieces, from glamorous to edgy. Each one is special for the holiday season and captures the perfect party look mixed with effortless L.A. street style." And while the pieces still have those cool, California vibes, they're definitely more wearable than those from the sisters' last line — meaning you'll want to snag a little bit of everything when the collection hits online (November 20) and stores (December 4).
Click through to get a sneak peek of the 15-piece capsule collection, and start making your wish list now. If you ever wanted to feel like a member of America's most famous family, now's your time.
