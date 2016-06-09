Just In Time For Summer, Kendall & Kylie Swim Is Here

Update: The 37-piece swimwear collection, which includes bikinis, one-pieces, cover-ups, and more, has officially hit Topshop. "We are so excited to create another exclusive line with Topshop," Kendall Jenner said in a statement. "For our new swimwear collection, we drew inspiration from our California roots; every look captures the beachy summer vibe of L.A.” Click through to shop the offering in its entirety.
This story was originally published on April 27, 2016.
Another day, another dollar — but this time, we're talking about a $13 billion+ industry. And leave it to Kylie Jenner to announce that she and sister Kendall are launching a swimwear collection with a mirror selfie. If it ain't broke, don't fix it — amiright?
The Kardashian-Jenner spawn and budding retail moguls disclosed their latest project Wednesday, informing the world via social media that they're expanding their heavily evolved clothing empire beyond ready-to-wear and accessories to include bathing suits. Designed for Topshop, the sneak peeks revealed an array of different styles, including a neon green bikini emblazoned with "KENDALL + KYLIE" across the waistline and ribcage, a gold-and-black BDSM-style one-piece, a coral scuba-style top with a black front zip, and a thick-strapped white two-piece, which Kendall so aptly paired with a gold body chain.
Frankly, if there's one realm of clothing the Jenner girls know, it's bathing suits. After all, it seems as if 90% of their time (and snaps and Instagram posts) are spent poolside (or shot in a mirror that's presumably in close proximity to a swimming pool). And anyone who follows Kendall or Kylie on either platform knows they can't resist a good bikini selfie — so this is as natural a collaboration as any.
Though there's no word on when the collection will officially drop, we're guessing it's going to happen sooner than later (and by sooner, we mean within the next few weeks). With summer right around the corner (and a new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians airing Sunday), there's no better time for the duo to launch yet another project people won't be able to shut up about. Now, about that eyewear collection...
