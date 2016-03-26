Is Kendall + Kylie Eyewear Debuting Soon?

Could Kendall and Kylie Jenner be rolling out shades in their eponymous fashion line? Evidence of a specs foray emerged on social media (of course) while the sisters were feting their inaugural Kendall + Kylie Collection line with Nordstrom in Los Angeles yesterday.
While their first drop was limited to apparel and footwear, it looks like the sisters will soon be debuting accessories, beyond kicks. (The Jenners were, obviously, dressed in their Kendall + Kylie spring '16 best; the line was revealed right before NYFW in February.)
Kylie shared a close-up shot of a tortoiseshell aviator frame, the golden temple engraved with the Kendall + Kylie Collection logo.
Shortly after, the reality star took to Snapchat to model the style for reference. (The straight-to-the-point, sparse-on-details caption only creates a greater sense of urgency, right?)
Even though Kendall and Kylie have previously collaborated with brands like Topshop and PacSun on capsule collections, their design efforts have been mostly apparel-focused (save for a few Coachella-inspired hats). Stay tuned for pricing — and the full range of styles — for the duo's debut sunglasses (and perhaps eyeglasses, too).
