Stop Everything: Zac Efron Is Now A Platinum Blond

The brigade of stars going platinum just gained one more unexpected member: Zac Efron.
Just last month, Efron was seen #twinning with Jimmy Fallon rocking a '90s fav: crimped hair. And now he's serving up a brand-new, blond look. The actor casually revealed his rooty bleached locks while posing with a group of preschoolers on Instagram. He captioned the photo with the all-too-cool sunglasses emoji. As with most celebrity hair changes, his fans had some feels.
Some compared his 'do to Justin Bieber's recently shorn locks (which he's rumored to be auctioning for charity). "I guess Justin Bieber sold his hair to Zac Efron," one commenter wrote on Efron's Instagram picture. Others praised his hair technique: "His frosted tip game strong," they wrote. And while the majority of his fans clearly appear to be distraught, most are willing to stick by him no matter what. "Please get this color out of your hair. Love you," another pleaded.
With names like Taylor Swift, Emma Stone, Kristen Stewart, Rooney Mara, and more going over to the light side, it's nice to see some male blood in the mix. Who's next, Hollywood?
