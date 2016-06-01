Beauty Emoji We REALLY Need In Our Lives

True, the beauty world is pretty well-represented in emoji. (Yaaass manicured nails, lipstick bullet, and haircut gal.) But as we see it, there's always room for improvement. While the alien face can serve in a pinch, how many times have you wished your Sunday-night face mask were represented in tiny, digital form? And how amazing would it be if emoji faces had hair textures other than straight?



Well, consider this our formal request. Ahead, find all the beauty emoji we desperately need in our lives. Click through, and then let us know in the comments what we've missed — scrunchies, sunscreen, or serums, anyone?