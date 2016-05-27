Fergie Just Cut Off 13 Inches Of Her Own Hair — On Camera

Summer is approaching, which means hair changes are popping up faster than we can write about them. Victoria's Secret model Taylor Hill was seen rocking a pixie, Rooney Mara and Emma Stone both dyed their locks platinum blond, Allison Williams trimmed her bangs Little Mermaid-style, Chrissy Teigen chopped her hair — and this was all in the past week. But Fergie may have everyone beat with how she chose to reveal her new 'do.
The 41-year-old singer posted a new song and video on Instagram this week. In the clip, she's cutting her hair, inch by inch. In the end, she's left with a gorgeous, asymmetrical, and summer-friendly style. Hairstylist Andy Lecompte told Self that the star did indeed cut off those 13 inches herself — it was not an illusion. He was on set to add his final professional touch, but for the most part, it was all her.
"It is an asymmetric cut when styled to the side, but if you part it down the middle you have more of an A-line bob,” Lecompte told Self about Fergie's new look, comparing it to singer Debbie Harry's. Jemima Kirke also documented herself cutting her own hair back in October on Twitter, and Grimes recently live-grammed her own experience. So, which celeb will pick up the scissors next? We're guessing it will take place on Snapchat, so keep your eyes peeled.
