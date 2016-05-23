Growing out your bangs can be hella pesky. They get in your eyes, your mouth, and — even with the best stylists in the world — they tend to have a mind of their own.
But not so for actress Allison Williams. In fact, her slightly grown-out bangs have her looking like a straight-up Disney princess. The inspiration? None other than Ariel from The Little Mermaid.
"New goal: The Ariel Bang. Coolest look on the...what's the word? Oh, 'street.'" she wrote in a recent Snapchat. Her joke was so good, she reposted the look on Instagram — to the tune of over 19,700 likes and counting. "Still trying to offload those 20 thingamabobs...get at me if you're interested. Love, Crazy Eyed-Ariel," Williams wrote.
Click on the photo below to check out the look:
We have to say, Williams' feathery, voluminous bangs are looking pretty magical. Here, in case you didn't get the message above, is a side-by-side comparison.
