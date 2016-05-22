Chrissy Teigen's New Haircut Has This Unique Feature

Drop what you're doing, everyone. Chrissy Teigen just got a new haircut.
Teigen's stylist, Jen Atkin, posted a photo of the new look to Instagram with the caption, "New 'do who dis?" @chrissyteigen rocks a new 'Don't cut the front' haircut." Teigen also shared a photo of herself in the stylist's chair via Snapchat.
Teigen's golden locks are now longer in the front than the back, hence the name, which Atkin says she coined with the help of colorist Marie Harmon.
According to Atkin's caption, the color was done by Tracey Cunningham and the extensions are by Priscilla Valles, who also shared the photo. In the comments to Valles' post, hair artist Thomas Tatam offered an apt description of the 'do: "Business in the back, party in the front haircut."
According to Atkin's caption, the color was done by Tracey Cunningham and the extensions are by Priscilla Valles, who also shared the photo. In the comments to Valles' post, hair artist Thomas Tatam offered an apt description of the 'do: "Business in the back, party in the front haircut."
Maybe Teigen's celebrating motherhood with a new look or maybe she's cooling off for summer. Perhaps she just wanted a change from her usual shorter-in-the-front hair. Either way, we have a feeling hair salons everywhere are about to start hearing "don't cut the front."
Advertisement