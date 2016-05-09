Over the weekend, John Legend posted a series of sweet Instagram odes to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, in commemoration of her first official Mother's Day. Baby Luna obviously made an appearance — those cheeks are coming along beautifully, by the way — but mostly it was just the model in her native element: short shorts, lounge time, and chilling in front of the stovetop. Business at the Legend-Teigen residence per usual.
One sweet pic of the new mom stirring up eggs as she prepped together for Mother's Day brunch featured her wearing a crop top, denim cutoffs, and what appears to a fancy kimono situation. And, predictably enough, there are thousands of comments reacting to the new mom's bare midriff.
Mostly, the comments compliment Teigen on her physique. But the scroll is also a little sad because so many of the Instagram users are comparing their own bodies to the model's — and bemoaning the fact that they didn't look like she does after giving birth.
At least one follower took the opportunity to ask her to censor her photos because — get this — her personal photos might somehow lend themselves to shaming other women.
"Chrissy you are gorgeous and are very lucky to have snapped back so quickly but I gotta say it feels a little insensitive when for mere mortals this is a huge battle to regain," the Instagram user wrote. "You look amazing, you are one of the few, be sensitive to those that see you and aren't so lucky."
If we had to venture a guess, we imagine that Teigen would tell all those other moms out there that everybody's body is different and that all women deal with body image issues. That's one of the things we love most about her: She's refreshingly real about breastfeeding boobs to stretch marks, and she's not afraid to let it all hang out.
But just so we're all on the same page about comparing ourselves to Teigen: Don't. She was a swimsuit model before having a baby, and there's no point in stacking ourselves up next to her — or to anyone else for that matter.
Furthermore: It is not Teigen's responsibility to censor photos of herself (on her husband's Instagram account, no less) just because they might create some comparisons between her body and the bodies of other women. And if you're not into it — well, that's what unfollowing is for.
