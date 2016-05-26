This Victoria's Secret Model Just Got A Seriously Unexpected Haircut

Long, bombshell hair is one of the most reliable visible calling cards of Victoria's Secret models. Maria Borges may have shaken things up last season when she walked the runway with a short TWA, but otherwise, sexy waves have pretty much been the VS signature. Times might be a-changing for the franchise, though: Another cat-walker just joined the short-hair club.
Supermodel Taylor Hill, who's known for her medium-length chestnut strands, recently showed off an edgy pixie on Instagram with the classic crop caption, "Short hair don't care." The choppy 'do, complete with side bangs, is also noticeably darker, lending the look even more bad assery.
It's still unclear whether Hill's pixie is long- or short-term. A previous Instagram post shows her with the same cut and the caption: "Experimenting," which leads us to believe she's, well, experimenting with the new image. Models have been buzzing off their hair at a steady clip, and this shapely style is a great way to stand out from the GI Jane crowd, so we wouldn't be mad if she stuck with it. Once one more Victoria's Secret beauty hops on the chop caboose, you'll hear it here first. Three's a trend, after all.
