ModCloth Casts Employees (& Customers) In Its Latest Swim Campaign

From pledging to go Photoshop-free in 2014 to combining its plus-size section with its main line so it's all one collection, ModCloth's commitment to inclusivity is quite clear. Last year, ModCloth tapped some of its employees to model its swim collection, to acclaim . For its latest swimwear campaign, the e-tailer decided to keep it in the family again. But this time, ModCloth opened up the casting call to friends of the brand (a.k.a. kickass female entrepreneurs) and loyal customers along with people on the site's payroll.ModCloth introduced the stars of its swim '16 campaign in a blog post ; the images feature designers and merchandise planners from ModCloth HQ, industry creatives and colleagues the brand admires (such as Amina Mucciolo of Studio Mucci and Samantha Kuntz of Whurl), customers (plucked from its Style Gallery , in which shoppers can post photos of themselves), as well as folks that have been featured previously in campaigns, like Riley Silverman . A ModCloth rep tells us that, whenever possible, it casts its shoots from its community — and that some have then gone on to pose for other brands.