The film, choreographed by Wayne McGregor, is a gorgeous, celebratory, and relatable look at how we can be empowered by our own individuality, instead of being afraid of it. The women call out their favorite features — "my eyes," says Lamy; "my face," Reid intones — as they stretch languidly in a faux-Roman bath interior. They speak openly of how their relationship with their bodies has changed over time, and how they've come to appreciate and love what they can do with their physiques. It's the ultimate antidote to the often unbelievable images of women in their underwear that have become so customary on our screens.



"I love how different we are and all the things we represent as women," Shimada told Refinery29 of being part of the project. "Michelle [Lamy] is someone I respect so much in fashion. She really is a hero of mine who has just gone against the grain her whole life; she sets the tone for how she wants to live."