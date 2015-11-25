What’s the one product that you have re-purchased the most over the years?

That's a tough one because my tastes have changed so much.... Probably water. The essential beauty tool.



What’s your most trusted highstreet makeup product?

Seventeen do this liquid bronzer called Glow that's kinda changed my life. It's highlight without the glitz.



Favourite mascara and why?

I don't wear mascara. I used to love YSL, but then they changed the brush. I like the silicon rubber feeling brush with mascara. I hate spidery lashes.



Favourite lip product?

Bobbi Brown Art Stick in Rose Brown always on top of lip balm. I could not survive without lip balm.



Which is the one, transformative beauty product that makes you feel your best?

Peter Thomas Roth Rose Stem Cell face mask. I leave it on at night, let it dry and wake up like a princess.

