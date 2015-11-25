Chances are you might already be one of the 500,000 people who follow WAH Nails' colourful Instagram, but if you haven't scrolled through the account, we strongly advise you do for the ultimate nail art-inspo and images of founder Sharmadean Reid and her equally inspiring group of friends and fellow creatives.
Reid has been making waves in London for over 10 years, since setting up a zine during her time at Central St Martins and assisting stylists like Nicola Formichetti. Fast forward to now and the multi-talented 31-year-old entrepreneur runs WAH World in Hackney, has products stocked internationally in Boots, 3 books under her belt, and regularly gives inspiring talks on her career trajectory and on womanhood. Oh and she also received an MBE in June for the Queen’s birthday honours.
The nail-art queen, business guru and general boss let us see inside her makeup bag and shares her best beauty tricks and tips from past and present.
If you had just 5 minutes to get ready what would you do/use?
I would spend 2 minutes showering with Nubian Heritage African black soap body scrub. 1 minute doing my eyebrows, 30 seconds moisturising my face with A. Vogel Comfrey Cream and one drop of Peter Thomas Roth Rose Stem Cell Oil. A 10 second slick of Bobbi Brown Art Stick on my lips in Rose Brown, 1 minute throwing on a black velvet dress and a second squirt of perfume by Le Labo. I'm pretty good at time management.
What’s your favourite foundation and why?
Bobbi Brown foundation stick, because I hate foundation and I can just patch this where I need it and it melts in.
You have the most amazing eyebrows. Where do you get them threaded or waxed and what are your brow grooming tools?
I get them threaded at Sheer Bliss in Dalston. Sometimes I use an eyebrow razor from Paks. I pencil them with Brow Tech in brunette from Smashbox which I'm obsessed with. P.S. I have no eyebrows. They're faint and wide and naturally not on fleek.
What’s your favourite WAH nail polish at the moment?
Cougar jaguar. A deep wine and super glossy, because I'm looking for a toy boy for winter.
Favourite hair products?
Insight shampoo and conditioner – best smell and free from everythang. My aunt makes the best natural hair products. I use the leave in conditioner if I'm not having extensions. I know it's bad for your hair but I love Moroccan oil. When I live in Jamaica, I'll go natural and then it will be all about avocado and egg and coconut oil hair masks.
What’s the one product you reach for to take you from day to night?
Lip balm, not petroleum-based though. I always read ingredients list for everything and steer towards shea, coconut or castor oil bases. I lick my lips like 1000 times a day. I’m a very oral person.
Do you contour and if so what do you use?
No way. I wanna look like me IRL. If I could go totally makeup free I would.
What’s the most expensive, luxury beauty product you own?
Probably Dr Sebagh Vitamin C Powder Cream. It comes in little test tubes and you add it to your moisturiser for a boost.
How do you look after your nails?
I kind of don't, they're my ultimate testing ground so they get bashed around. My feet however are treated to regular luxe pedicures. Bad feet is a big no no for me.
Can you remember the first beauty product you bought in your teens?
Yes! Boujoir blusher. It looked like a pink pearl and I felt so fancy!
Who are your beauty icons?
Pat Cleveland, Neneh Cherry, Sade and Rosario Dawson.
What’s the one product that you have re-purchased the most over the years?
That's a tough one because my tastes have changed so much.... Probably water. The essential beauty tool.
What’s your most trusted highstreet makeup product?
Seventeen do this liquid bronzer called Glow that's kinda changed my life. It's highlight without the glitz.
Favourite mascara and why?
I don't wear mascara. I used to love YSL, but then they changed the brush. I like the silicon rubber feeling brush with mascara. I hate spidery lashes.
Favourite lip product?
Bobbi Brown Art Stick in Rose Brown always on top of lip balm. I could not survive without lip balm.
Which is the one, transformative beauty product that makes you feel your best?
Peter Thomas Roth Rose Stem Cell face mask. I leave it on at night, let it dry and wake up like a princess.
