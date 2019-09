Chances are you might already be one of the 500,000 people who follow WAH Nails' colourful Instagram , but if you haven't scrolled through the account, we strongly advise you do for the ultimate nail art-inspo and images of founder Sharmadean Reid and her equally inspiring group of friends and fellow creatives.Reid has been making waves in London for over 10 years, since setting up a zine during her time at Central St Martins and assisting stylists like Nicola Formichetti. Fast forward to now and the multi-talented 31-year-old entrepreneur runs WAH World in Hackney, has products stocked internationally in Boots , 3 books under her belt, and regularly gives inspiring talks on her career trajectory and on womanhood. Oh and she also received an MBE in June for the Queen’s birthday honours.The nail-art queen, business guru and general boss let us see inside her makeup bag and shares her best beauty tricks and tips from past and present.I would spend 2 minutes showering with Nubian Heritage African black soap body scrub. 1 minute doing my eyebrows, 30 seconds moisturising my face with A. Vogel Comfrey Cream and one drop of Peter Thomas Roth Rose Stem Cell Oil. A 10 second slick of Bobbi Brown Art Stick on my lips in Rose Brown, 1 minute throwing on a black velvet dress and a second squirt of perfume by Le Labo. I'm pretty good at time management.