In Ferguson's own words:" For so long underwear advertising has been dominated by sexualised imagery of women in heightened poses and impossible designs. When in reality, this is worlds apart from the everyday act of putting on your pants and the choices we make in the morning. I hope the film helps to cut through the noise and show amazing women appearing stripped back, as they are, speaking truthfully. All five have achieved great things and for that reason I wanted to go back to basics - finding out how they felt about themselves. I would love people to feel inspired by these women; leaving them more positive and celebratory of their own bodies."



Shimada told us: "I love how different we are and all the things we represent as women. Michelle [Lamy] is someone I respect so much in fashion. She really is a hero of mine who has just gone against the grain her whole life and sets the tone for how she wants to live.



I feel like we should be seeing this more! I was talking about it with my amazing, little sister and we both agreed that it feels crazy that every time we see a little diversity in mainstream campaigns it’s still ‘refreshing’. This should be the norm not an anomaly! Look how bomb it can be! So well done Selfridges! Now MORE PLEASE!"



The Body Studio space at Selfridges opened this month, offering women’s lingerie, lounge and sleepwear and holds over 150 brands and 5000 options.



