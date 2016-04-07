Meet Naomi Shimada, the 28 year old NY/LON girl changing the way fashion looks for 2016 and beyond. The model, activist, spokesperson, documentary maker, panellist, and self-confessed "professional loud mouth" epitomises style for us; her positivity is absolutely infectious, she's opinionated, passionate and, not to mention, beautiful.
The half-Japanese super-babe, who was raised in Spain, splits her time between London and New York and is never out of her strictly rainbow-hued uniform. Issey Miyake pleats, berets, crop tops, hella orange and an ear-full of trinkets she collects from her travels have come to mark Naomi's idiosyncratic style. Between bagging Observer covers and travelling the world, Shimada has big career plans. Her Hello Kitty splattered Instagram account is a delight and her work as a body-positive campaigner, columnist and documentarian is awe-inspiring. Over to Naomi...
