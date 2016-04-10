Victoria Beckham shared a few images from her spread in Vogue China on Instagram. But fans are having a hard time admiring the shots when there's a glaring error: Part of Beckham's thigh seems to be missing.
In one of the black-and-white images Beckham posted to Instagram over the weekend, she's striking a pose with one leg up that makes her look like an extremely chic contortionist flamingo. But her right leg — her anchor leg in this pose — appears to be detached from her body.
The good news? Her leg is actually still attached to her body IRL. That's clear from the other images she posted from the shoot. The bad news? We have another Photoshop fail on our hands.
Is her long, baggy white shirt covering part of her thigh? That's quite possible. Maybe the gray background makes it hard to distinguish the shirt and thigh from everything else? Possibly. Or maybe this is yet another example of photoshopping celebrity women to meet insane beauty standards?
Just last week, Kerry Washington called out Adweek for photoshopping her face beyond recognition. Editors insist it was just "minimal adjustments" for the magazine's "design needs."
