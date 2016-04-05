These Two Pinterest-Popular Hues Will Be Entering Your Closet ASAP

It can be tough to diversify your closet on the color front. Maybe you're stuck in an all-black-all-the-time rut, or perhaps you keep hitting up the same exact standby statement hue or two. Good news: You can let the inspo-dispensing masses on Pinterest lead you to some fresh shades, because the most-pinned colors of the moment were just announced. (Or maybe you're already rocking them on the regular, in which case, kudos to you and your on-trend hues.)
While the color pros at Pantone take a more comprehensive approach with the brand's Color of the Year, Pinterest broke down color trends by category. To hone in on the top shades for beauty, fashion, and home, the platform looked across the board at user pins and dominant color stories. Fashion's two major (although not totally surprising) hues, based on pinning patterns, are blush pink and mint green. In the beauty space, there's a move towards darker blues and greens as well as lavender. For home, grays and mauves lead the way for a more minimalist approach.
For fashion, pink is on the rise. This is partially thanks to Pantone's declaration of Rose Quartz as one of the colors of 2016; Pinterest reports that interest for that particular Pantone-sanctioned shade went up 200% since February. The platform identified blush pink in particular as the hue to watch. The shade saw a 20% rise this year and another 100% bump since February. Mint green has also seen a boost, with 40% more action on the site since December. We've seen the color crop up in the new arrivals sections in plenty of our favorite retailers, such as Zara (pictured) — so it's only a matter of time before it seeps into our wardrobes.
To get a sense of what these color trends look like, Pinterest has compiled appropriately alliterative boards — "Pinterest Palettes" — of select pins in each color-coordinated category. (The platform hosts over 5.6 billion fashion ideas alone.) Check out the fashion-focused pastel report here.
