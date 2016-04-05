THIS Is The Color Taking Over Pin-Worthy Homes In 2016

Pinterest never fails to deliver the best home inspo. We’d be lying if we said we didn’t get all our decorating ideas from it. Well, Pinterest is getting pretty specific and has just announced its top colors for categories ranging from beauty to fashion to home. And, dominating the interior space? Gray.



This might explain why we’re suddenly itching to redecorate with the moody hue. The company took a look at the most popular Pins in different categories, and identified the dominant color to determine what folks are loving right now. And, apparently there was a 20% increase in interior images with a gray color palette since last year, which means the neutral tone is a top choice for everything from their bathroom to bedroom. So, we’ve rounded up our top 10 Pins that are 50 shades of gray and beyond.