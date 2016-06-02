All The Warm-Weather Pieces We're Buying From Zara

There are a few things that signal summer's arrival: The sun starts setting later again, your desire to get out of the office early on Fridays kicks in, you find yourself wanting an entirely new selection of swimsuits — oh, and Zara gets stocked with new, seasonally appropriate arrivals.



It's that first trip to a Zara, filled with on-trend open-toed shoes and backless dresses, that really gets you excited for all of the outdoor meals and beach vacations. And there's no better way to celebrate than by treating yourself to a few new pieces. Since it can be overwhelming to take inventory of what you have (and what you don't) and fill in the gaps accordingly, we've narrowed in on the best merchandise to shop at one of our favorite fast-fashion retailers right now. Your one-stop shop for a warm-weather wardrobe is here.