'Tis the year of the tattoo. Be it on the back (and be it beloved by your ex or not), on the ring finger, as a tribute to the late Bowie, or in honor of their grandparents — celebs and newlyweds everywhere are getting inked. (A select few are also attempting to get un-inked, but that's another story.) The latest star to join the tat gang? None other than Lily Collins.
The 26-year-old's design, which she showed off during an Oscars after-party, features a Tinkerbell-esque fairy sitting atop a crescent moon. Tiny text reading "fragile thing" is written alongside. The young actress already has a number of tattoos — one on her back and two others on her wrist and foot — so her latest, situated just beneath her left breast, is in pretty good company. We love a good Disney beauty moment — whether it's permanent or not — and Collins' tattoo is a nostalgic nudge to keep the magic alive. Be right back, brainstorming some throwback tat ideas of our own.
