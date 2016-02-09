Angelina Jolie's affinity for tattoos is not an industry secret by any means. Numerous (and might we add, badass) ink designs coat her body, from the upper arm region to her lower back. And, according to recent photos taken of her in Cambodia, the actress/filmmaker/humanitarian has just added some more markings to her impressive roster.
Jolie was spotted with three very large, very hard-to-miss new tattoos in Cambodia this past Sunday while working on her upcoming film, First They Killed My Father. According to a People source, the designs are Buddhist blessings that stand for peace, love, and a prosperous life.
It is still unknown whether the 40-year-old's tattoos were created in the yantra (or sak yant) style — a tradition from Southeast Asia that includes hand-etching the ancient creations onto the skin combined with prayer — but she does have a long-standing history with the region. Her son, Maddox, was born in Cambodia. The Netflix movie she's currently working on is based on the memoir of Cambodian author and human rights activist Loung Ung. She recently served as honorary president of the Cambodian Film Festival. And according to Vanity Fair, she's even flown to neighboring Thailand twice to have Bangkok tattoo artist Sompong Kanphai create designs on her.
That's all to say, the inspiration behind her back creations isn't a surprise. Go big or go home is clearly Jolie's tattoo mantra — and we can't get enough of it.
Jolie was spotted with three very large, very hard-to-miss new tattoos in Cambodia this past Sunday while working on her upcoming film, First They Killed My Father. According to a People source, the designs are Buddhist blessings that stand for peace, love, and a prosperous life.
It is still unknown whether the 40-year-old's tattoos were created in the yantra (or sak yant) style — a tradition from Southeast Asia that includes hand-etching the ancient creations onto the skin combined with prayer — but she does have a long-standing history with the region. Her son, Maddox, was born in Cambodia. The Netflix movie she's currently working on is based on the memoir of Cambodian author and human rights activist Loung Ung. She recently served as honorary president of the Cambodian Film Festival. And according to Vanity Fair, she's even flown to neighboring Thailand twice to have Bangkok tattoo artist Sompong Kanphai create designs on her.
That's all to say, the inspiration behind her back creations isn't a surprise. Go big or go home is clearly Jolie's tattoo mantra — and we can't get enough of it.
Advertisement