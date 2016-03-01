Jennifer Garner isn't the only one not feeling Ben Affleck's new tattoo. The actor's estranged wife made a dig at the newly inked image of a phoenix rising from the ashes. Now the other Jen in his life is following suit.
Jennifer Lopez, who almost became Mrs. Affleck in 2003, didn't mince her words when asked about her ex's large back tat during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live last night.
"It's awful," she told host Andy Cohen. "And I would tell him that. What are you doing? It has too many colors! His tattoos always have too many colors. They shouldn't be so colorful, you know what I mean? They should be, like, cooler... I don't know."
There you have it, Ben. For his sake, we hope the ink is just a temporary piece for a role.
