Malaysian makeup artist and Instagrammer @queenofluna is recreating herself as Disney princesses using only the magic of makeup and her hijab — and the results are amazing. Her crazy recreations are spot-on. Can we say that using the scalloped edge of the hijab fabric to create texture in Belle's hair is inspired?
"Wouldn't I love, love to explore the shore up above? Out of the sea, wish I could be part of your world." 🌊🐚🚢⚓ Ariel the mermaid. Requested by @cmzay .
Inspired by #Pocahontas 🍁 A special request from my bestfriend @sabreenasbeauty. Hope you like it, Sabby. 💙 . Used Redemption palette matte brights by @makeuprevolutionmalaysia to create the tribal art.
Hi, Hua Mulan here. 😜 I would like to wish all Chinese people around the world, a very happy and prosperous new year. Gong xi fa cai! ❤ #花木蘭 This look was requested by @tialacakeface. Sorry Tiala, it took me forever to do this look. Hope to see you here soon. Miss ya! 😘 . @promisetamang, thank you for inspiring me. 💖
She's not limiting herself to just the princesses, though. She's also done recreations of villains, like Maleficent, Cruella de Ville, and Jafar. The self-proclaimed comic geek has even done her own hijab-ed version of comic book characters, like Batman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn. Or if you really want to get crazy? She also has non-human characters, like the Cheshire Cat and cyborgs. Girl, are you on YouTube? We could really use some Halloween tutorials.
"Most everyone's mad here." 🐱 Cheshire Cat inspired. Requested by Tara. 💙 . Eyes edited with an app.