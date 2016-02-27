"Wouldn't I love, love to explore the shore up above? Out of the sea, wish I could be part of your world." 🌊🐚🚢⚓ Ariel the mermaid. Requested by @cmzay . #disneyprincess #princeeric #disneygram #disneyfan #disneyside #fantasymakeup #mermaid #mermaidmakeup #halloweenmakeup #hijabi #hijabiqueen #muamalaysia #malaysianmakeupartist #promisetamang #amazingmakeupart #universalhairandmakeup #universodamaquiagem_oficial #inssta_makeup #dupemag #makeupartistsworldwide #faceart #fairytale #mythicalcreature #fantasy #mermaids #hijabstyle

A photo posted by @queenofluna on Feb 24, 2016 at 12:47am PST