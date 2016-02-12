The Celeb-Approved Skirt Trend You're About To See Everywhere

There have been a lot of metallic skirt sightings lately — especially those of the midi length and pleated variety. The shimmery, movement-filled pieces have been spotted in street style shots, and you can fetch the style at Zara. You have Alessandro Michele to thank for the piece's prevalence: His Gucci runway debut for fall '15 featured pleats aplenty, and he's tinkered with the style in recent collections as well.
Metallic pleats present an approachable (but still statement-making) manifestation of this new, flowery aesthetic, and they're much less involved than the trompe l'oeil embellishments and comically oversized accessories now synonymous with the brand. Plus, they're just fun.
After getting the street style star seal of approval early on, the light-catching item has since gained a following among the celebrity crowd — especially for more dressed-down occasions, when there's no need for the whole red carpet to-do. That means you don't need some fanciful occasion to test-drive this look: These outfits prove this eye-grabbing number fits perfectly into your everyday wardrobe. Whether it's with a bodysuit for a casual night out or with a classic sweater-and-bootie combo you're already living in during the winter, consider this the wardrobe brightener you didn't know you needed.
