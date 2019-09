Meet The Street Style Star Who Actually Buys Everything She Wears

Walton is an illustrator — check out her work at Makers and Microns — and works alongside Scott Schuman at The Sartorialist. She's got a good eye, no doubt, but it wasn't the fact that she could put together a beautiful outfit that caught ours. It was the fact that she repeated items — a lot. Her vintage-looking clothes really looked vintage. And when we scrolled through her Instagram , we found that some of the pieces she wore in street style photos that made her outfits iconic (see: here and here ) were from J.Crew and Zara. According to Walton, the only real difference between her regular outfits and her Fashion Week outfits is versatility: "I travel for a few weeks with just one suitcase — this is a challenge! I have to be smarter and more efficient than at home, because I have the reality of not having very much space!"We visited Walton at home to get a preview of what pieces are making it into her suitcase, and to hopefully glean some of her shopping secrets, so our eBay, Etsy, and mall excursions can get a little closer to being as fruitful as hers.