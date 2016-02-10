Meet The Street Style Star Who Actually Buys Everything She Wears

Tell me about your vintage obsession of late.

"I love Victorian lace blouses, but they're a bit buttoned-up (literally). The trick is to not wear them the way they wore them 100 years ago! (As tempting as that may be, because that's still really beautiful, but you never want to look like you just came from a costume party.) They have all these sexy openings in the back (if you choose to strategically unbutton them), so I turned the blouse around and wore it backwards. All the sudden, it's lost its context, and I didn't change the actual piece. If you want to get good at this, you can look at magazines and see what stylists are doing. They take something that you think of in one way, and they turn it on its head so you think of it in another way."