Jennifer Lawrence just can’t open her mouth without making news. When she made waves a few days ago by saying that she and best bud Amy Schumer would wear the same dress to the Golden Globes, we thought we’d have quite a spectacle in store for us. Maybe more adorable than Lawrence locking lips with Nicholas Hoult? But sadly, it isn’t to be.
Lawrence said that she didn’t think they’d be able to match during her appearance on Tuesday’s Live! With Kelly and Michael.
"I don't think Dior has a sense of humor,” Lawrence, spokesperson for the legendary French fashion house, said. “They have a great sense of fashion!"
That’s a shame, but we suppose we’ll manage.
During the interview, she also dished on her favorite shows (think awesome comedies) and why she’s never giving another interview during a breakup. Kelly and Michael suggested guest starring roles and honestly we’re so into the idea.
Oh, and she’s still not ready for prequels.
While she won’t be stumbling into the Golden Globes with an identical Amy Schumer, we’re sure whatever she does will quickly become a meme all its own.
