Jennifer Lawrence Talks Puppies, Politics & Private Jets

Jennifer Lawrence can’t keep herself out of the news — not that we’re complaining — for surefootedness or minor missteps and she’s back on the cover of the December issue of Vogue in a profile that covers everything we’d want to know about Jen and then some.
First, she got her puppy because of the fallout from that awful nude photo scandal. Lawrence’s mother was visiting, puppy in hand, when she heard the news:
“I was outside crying, and Pippi jumped up on my lap and started licking up all my tears, and I couldn’t put her down for hours. And I mean, hours. I was like, ‘Well, obviously, you’re mine.’ ” Looking back, does she have more perspective on the ordeal? “It was all pain and no gain,” she tells Vogue. “But I don’t dwell on it unless someone brings it up. Have you seen me naked?”
She also updated Vogue on working with Amy Schumer, with whom she says she's knocked out a whopping 150 pages in a single month:
“It’s a lot of ballsy and not a lot of thinking twice. One time we laughed so hard our teeth clanked together.”
Jen also talked about how she never remembers to chill rosé — we hate it when that happens! — and her one indulgence, private jets: “I have such a hard time flying commercial. I always want to — it’s cheaper, it’s easier — but there can be 300 perfectly lovely people at the gate and one crazy person who ruins it for everyone, so flying private is great because I don’t have to worry. Is that relatable enough for you?”
Lawrence also remains outspoken on issues of equality. “I was raised a Republican,” she tells Vogue, “but I just can’t imagine supporting a party that doesn’t support women’s basic rights. It’s 2015 and gay people can get married and we think that we’ve come so far, so, yay! But have we? I don’t want to stay quiet about that stuff.”
She also dished on the most important quality of being a celebrity: Staying home. “I was talking to the dentist about this, actually. Because he was like, ‘I wouldn’t make a good celebrity, because I’m a homebody.’ I was like, ‘No, you would make the perfect celebrity.’ But the feeling does change when there are people outside of your house, waiting, and you’re forced into it.”
But her megafame has its darker side, especially when it comes to romantic relationships.
“I am lonely every Saturday night. Guys are so mean to me. I know where it’s coming from, I know they’re trying to establish dominance, but it hurts my feelings. I’m just a girl who wants you to be nice to me. I am straight as an arrow. I feel like I need to meet a guy, with all due respect, who has been living in Baghdad for five years who has no idea who I am.”
