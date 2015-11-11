Jennifer Lawrence may be young, but her power to negotiate with industry hard-hitters is well beyond her years.
The Mockingjay actress reportedly pulled out of an upcoming Sony adaptation of the 2013 novel by Graeme Simsion The Rosie Project, after salary negotiations went sour, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. According to THR, Lawrence was set to star in the high-profile film, and was willing to forfeit her usual fee to accommodate budget limitations. But a long, tough negotiation process with Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman led the actress to reconsider her involvement. Ultimately, she pulled out of the movie.
Richard Linklater, fresh of the success of 2014's Boyhood, was initially drawn into Rosie by Lawrence. But once she severed her ties to the film, he made his own exit — leaving Rothman without a leading lady or an A-list director attached to the project.
The THR source added that the deal wouldn't have unravelled if Rothman hadn't dragged his feet on negotiations with Lawrence. "The bottom line was she had too much time to think about it," another source explained to THR. (The Hollywood Reporter)
