Drake is a man of many talents. When he's not performing, acting, wooing, or scouting new designers on Instagram, the rapper is working on his own fashion label, OVO (October's Very Own). Based out of Toronto, the streetwear brand specializes in men's clothing and accessories — until now.
Today, OVO announced its first foray into womenswear. The women's 2015 capsule collection consists of athletic-inspired pieces — think leggings, sweats, oversized T-shirts, and other items that fall right in line with our own recently Merriam-Webster-approved kick. It's all black, with the exception of gold trim on a sweatshirt-leggings set and the brand's logos — an owl and a compass-like "OVO" — stitched throughout.
Notably absent, however, are the sensible turtleneck sweaters and puffer jackets of the surprise fashion sensation of the year, "Hotline Bling." (The owl sweatshirt Drake wore in the video is unfortunately, although not surprisingly, sold out.) But, the lounge-friendly clothes certainly lend themselves to, say, waiting for that hotline to bling — or to going out more, whichever one you prefer.
Canadians will get a head-start on shopping the launch: The collection will hit shelves at OVO's flagship store in Toronto on November 21, a full week before its set to drop online on November 28. (After all, Drake does have a thing for girls from "the 6.")
While our fingers are crossed for a little more turtleneck action in capsule 2.0., in the meantime, we'll stick to our Champagne Papi-approved sweatsuits (and, as Drake prefers it, chillin' with no makeup on).
