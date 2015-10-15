Drake may be an international superstar at this point, but when it comes to romance, he still wants a hometown girl. That's right, women of Toronto: You're a step ahead of the rest of us.
The hip-hop artist told W magazine that he plans to settle down in "the 6" and spend the rest of his life in the Canadian metropolis. "The talk, the smell, the sound that comes out of that city is home to me," Drake shared. He went on to explain his romantic proclivities, which have us considering a move up to Canada in the nearish future.
"When I think about the girls I want to get romantic with, it’s a girl from Toronto who knows what I’m talking about when we drive around the city," he explained.
So, there you have it. Drake wants to settle down with a Canadian girl. So, Canadian girls: your move. As for the rest of us, we'll just have to bone up on our T Dot history and hope for the best.
The hip-hop artist told W magazine that he plans to settle down in "the 6" and spend the rest of his life in the Canadian metropolis. "The talk, the smell, the sound that comes out of that city is home to me," Drake shared. He went on to explain his romantic proclivities, which have us considering a move up to Canada in the nearish future.
"When I think about the girls I want to get romantic with, it’s a girl from Toronto who knows what I’m talking about when we drive around the city," he explained.
So, there you have it. Drake wants to settle down with a Canadian girl. So, Canadian girls: your move. As for the rest of us, we'll just have to bone up on our T Dot history and hope for the best.
Advertisement