Why Drake LOVES This Brooklyn Designer

When Drake direct messages you on Instagram, you answer. And when you create a one-of-a-kind embroidered jacket for him (clad with the praying hands cover art from his latest album), it's bound to go viral. Some might say Parisian-born, Brooklyn-based folk embroidery artist Marie-Sophie Lockhart is #blessed — but really, she's found her niche with creative, unique designs in a world that's dominated by fast-fashion finds everyone seems to have.
When she first opened Good For Nothing Embroidery (the name comes from the French phrase "Bon à rien," which is how her mother felt about her pursuing a career in fashion), Lockhart noticed there was a need for denim pieces that were, in simple terms, not so boring. Pulling inspiration from the things she loves (mostly the '70s and her tattoo-artist husband) and running a company solely through social media, her handmade designs have since garnered the admiration of not just Drake, but two of the industry's biggest players: Marc Jacobs and Stella McCartney. Now, thanks to some pull (and posts) from major influencers in a variety of creative realms, Lockhart's tiny business is now booming — and proving that the revolution of embroidered clothing is very much a trend that's slowly infiltrating our closets.
To see the bright, bold, and so boho designs IRL, we headed to Lockhart's Brooklyn studio (which also doubles as her apartment) to talk about hand stitching's renaissance (and all things Drizzy, of course).
