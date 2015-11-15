There's one place in America that buys items abandoned luggage: the Unclaimed Baggage Center in Scottsboro, AL. Culled from baggage that gets lost in transit, the store's stock is plentiful enough to fill a 40,000-square-foot building that occupies an entire city block. You see, after an airline compensates its passengers for lost luggage — and it is eventually found — this is where it goes.
"When you think about the volume of travel, and it's less than one-half of 1% of all bags that go unclaimed, it's enough to stock this store," Brenda Cantrell, Unclaimed Baggage Center's brand ambassador, told Racked. "And we don't sell everything we get, either. We donate and recycle and throw away more than half of what we receive."
The amazing and unexpected finds at the Unclaimed Baggage Center come from luggage that's either never claimed or thought to be lost forever by the original owners. It's a mix of designer items (such as Hermès and Marc Jacobs), electronics, sporting goods, personal mementos, and the truly unexpected.
Here, we compile some of the most noteworthy and out-there offerings posted to the shop's social media — all for sale at great discount prices. It' s a rare opportunity to score big, right from the checked bags of strangers on a plane.
