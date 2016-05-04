Taylor Swift Had A Dance-Off With Tom Hiddleston, Plus More Stories

1. On The Trail: Ted Cruz suspended his presidential campaign after losing the Indiana GOP primary to Donald Trump.The news came just days after Cruz announced that former candidate Carly Fiorina would be his vice presidential running mate. Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders edged out Hillary Clinton to win Indiana's Democratic primary, though the Vermont senator still trails in pledged delegates. (Read More)
2. Spotlight: Two years after the water crisis started, President Barack Obama heads to Flint, Michigan.
Water in the Michigan city was discovered to be contaminated by high levels of lead, a known neurotoxin that is especially dangerous to children and pregnant women. As the crisis unfolded — leaving children covered in rashes or at risk of severe neurological impairment, or even death — many of us asked ourselves how it could have happened right under our noses. (Read More)
3. Big News: The United Nations announced that Cate Blanchett will serve as its newest Goodwill Ambassador.
She will help the U.N.'s refugee agency raise global awareness about the refugee crisis. According to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), there are roughly 15.1 million displaced people worldwide. (Read More)
4. This Is NOT A Drill: Amazon Prime just expanded its same-day delivery service to a broader range of markets.
This includes the Bronx, NY and Chicago's South Side. Amazon announced the change less than two weeks after a Bloomberg study found that Amazon didn't offer same-day delivery service in certain mostly Black enclaves (while it did deliver to mostly white zip codes nearby). (Read More)
5. Don't Panic: Urban Decay is replacing its entire lipstick collection — & debuting 100 shades at one time.
There are 100 lipstick colors launching at one time, in a veritable flood of pigment, to the shelves and websites of UD retailers (Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Macy's, Beauty.com) and UrbanDecay.com (duh). And 74 of those hues are brand-new. (Read More)
6. Gov Ball Or Bust: Governors Ball just announced the details of their After Dark parties.
The full lineup was first announced back in January, but with every passing month we've received more and more information about the event. We have your all-important food lineup here, as well as the preliminary announcement of headliners here. (Read More)
7. Nice Moves: Taylor Swift challenged Tom Hiddleston to a dance-off at the Met Gala.
It turns out that this year, the iconic night was also all about dance-offs. Just ask Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston. Another attendee, Carlos Souza, captured their impromptu dance party in the midst of the dimly lit dining room. (Read More)
8. Here At Home: Trader Joe's has issued a recall for products that could be contaminated with Listeria.Trader Joe’s and CRF Frozen Foods issued a recall Tuesday after the frozen vegetable supplier alerted the grocery chain that some products could be contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes. “If you purchased any of the affected vegetable products...please do not eat them," the store said in a release. "We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.” (Read More)
