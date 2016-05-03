Good news for champions of equal rights (and Amazon Prime lovers): The company is expanding the its same-day delivery service to a broader range of markets.
Specifically, same-day delivery is coming to historically Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in areas of Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, New York City, and the Washington, D.C. area. This includes the Bronx, and Chicago's South Side. Amazon announced the change less than two weeks after a Bloomberg study found that Amazon didn't offer same-day delivery service in certain mostly Black enclaves (while it did deliver to mostly white zip codes nearby). Definitely not cool.
Amazon told USA Today that it decides where to enable same-day delivery through several different factors, such as proximity to fulfillment centers and concentration of Prime members in the area. Amazon also doesn't offer same-day Prime shipping to a zip code unless its carrier partners can guarantee shipping seven days a week until 9 p.m.
Regardless, it's good that the convenience of Amazon's delivery service will now be available to even more households. We don't know what we'd do if we actually had to go to a store for a last-minute purchase.
