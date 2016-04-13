Kylie Jenner Is Claiming That She Was Misquoted, Plus More Stories

1. Just Wrong: Girls at a New Zealand high school were told to wear longer skirts so boys and teachers won't be distracted.
At Auckland's Henderson High School, approximately 40 female students in grade 11 (a.k.a. sophomore year) were told by the school's deputy principal, Cherith Telford, that their skirts needed to be no shorter than knee-length. (Read More)
2. Wage Gap: Women spend about 4.5 hours a day on unpaid labor, such as child care and household chores.
That's according to data cited by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which identified the issue of time poverty as a central focus in an annual letter released by its wealthy benefactors. In poor countries, the unpaid labor gap grows. Women in India, for example, spend an estimated six hours a day on unpaid labor. Men there spend just an hour on such chores. (Read More)
3. In-The-Know: A study shows that raising the minimum wage could improve mental health.
For the study, published online last week in Health Economics, researchers went all the way back to the '90s, before the U.K. implemented a national minimum wage. To do so, they used data from the British Household Panel Survey, which included socioeconomic information for 5,500 households from 1991 to 2009. (Read More)
4. Siempre Selena: MAC just announced that there will be a "Como La Flor" lipstick in its Selena collection.
MAC has sent out a press release teasing the very first product from the brand's upcoming Selena-dedicated collection. And it's one we all saw coming: a red lipstick appropriately named Como la Flor. You can pick up a tube, along with other products, come October 2016. (Read More)
5. Try Again: People are not happy about a new Match ad, which calls freckles "imperfections."
Lots of people are outraged over a Match.com ad in the London Underground featuring a redhead woman with prominent freckles and the tagline, "If you don't like your imperfections, someone else will." The Advertising Standards Authority told Mashable that it has received around half a dozen complaints and officials are currently assessing the situation to figure out their next step. (Read More)
6. Pro Tip: The latest iPhone update lets you protect your notes with a password or Touch ID.
iOS 9.3 lets you lock individual notes. Now you can safely store information such as your bank account number, computer passwords, or even your social security number, without having to worry that if you lose your phone, someone else will have access to that info. To switch this feature on, start by going to your Settings and selecting Notes. (Read More)
7. Like Literally: In a vague tweet, Kylie Jenner claimed that she was misquoted about "start[ing] wigs."
Kylie Jenner has been taking some heat for a comment she made to Marie Claire that she "started wigs." The reality star is currently hitting back at "publications" on Twitter, vaguely implying that she has been misquoted. Jenner did not specifically call out Marie Claire, nor did she reference "wigs." Instead, Jenner left plenty of room for speculation as to the target of her attack. (Read More)
8. A-List: Kesha will return to performing live next month.She might be in the midst of a contentious and horrifying legal battle, but that won't keep Kesha from paying tribute to one of her idols. She'll perform next month in her hometown of Nashville at Dylan Fest, a concert celebrating Bob Dylan’s 75th birthday. (Read More)
