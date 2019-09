"Damn," indeed. In the magazine's May 2016 issue, Jenner is quoted as saying : "I started wigs, and now everyone is wearing wigs. Kim [Kardashian] just used my wig guy last night... I just do whatever I want to do, and people will follow."Jenner has rightfully been taken to task for the obvious inaccuracy of that statement. Refinery29's Taylor Bryant tallied up a list of people who wore wigs before Jenner, including the likes of Ancient Egyptians, Tina Turner, and Cher. "We should also note that these women (and gent) comprise just a fraction of the millions who came before her," Bryant wrote. "To include them all (including, for example, many Black women from forever ago to today) would have taken hours upon hours of research." Plenty of Twitter users also chimed in.