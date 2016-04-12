Kylie Jenner has been taking some heat for a comment she made to Marie Claire that she "started wigs." Now, the reality star is hitting back at "publications" on Twitter, vaguely implying that she has been misquoted.
Jenner did not specifically call out Marie Claire, nor did she reference "wigs." Instead, Jenner left plenty of room for speculation as to the target of her attack.
"Damn," indeed. In the magazine's May 2016 issue, Jenner is quoted as saying: "I started wigs, and now everyone is wearing wigs. Kim [Kardashian] just used my wig guy last night... I just do whatever I want to do, and people will follow."
Jenner has rightfully been taken to task for the obvious inaccuracy of that statement. Refinery29's Taylor Bryant tallied up a list of people who wore wigs before Jenner, including the likes of Ancient Egyptians, Tina Turner, and Cher. "We should also note that these women (and gent) comprise just a fraction of the millions who came before her," Bryant wrote. "To include them all (including, for example, many Black women from forever ago to today) would have taken hours upon hours of research." Plenty of Twitter users also chimed in.
Kylie Jenner is trying to claim she started the wigs trend? You mean before all the woc who've been doing it for decades. K. 🐸☕— Captain (@Jazzy_Middleton) April 11, 2016
Kylie Jenner didn't start big lips— Young Gambino (@EnClaudeNeuf) April 11, 2016
Kylie Jenner did not start dreads
Kylie Jenner didn't put wigs on the map
Black Women BEEN doing this.
Kylie Jenner told Marie Claire that she 'started wigs.' pic.twitter.com/DZyvoYE7wa— Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) April 11, 2016
"I started wigs, and now everyone is wearing wigs."— Chris O'Shea (@ChrisJOShea) April 11, 2016
— Kylie Jenner, human who is unaware of the Egyptians, apparently
Jenner appears to be backtracking in the face of criticism, though she has yet to elaborate on what she meant.
